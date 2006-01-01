Meet C-N’s new advertising sales representative

THREE RIVERS — Three Rivers native Andrew George was recently hired as an advertising sales representative by the Three Rivers Commercial-News.

Editor and Publisher Dirk Milliman said George and the Commercial-News should make for “a great fit.”

“We are excited to have Andrew join our team,” Milliman said. “He is a local product, has lots of different experiences and is already very active and involved in our community. I think it will be a great fit.”

George graduated from Three Rivers High School in 2006, and in 2012 began his career as a political consultant, moving to Los Angeles, Calif. George spent the next four years traveling the country coordinating canvassing efforts for various ballot initiatives and congressional campaigns. Eventually, he landed in Fort Myers, Fla., where he would live for two years.

In 2015, prior to leaving the political consulting business, George began working in sales and technical support with a firm that was contracted by TV-based retailer Home Shopping Network. In 2016, after four years on the road, George decided to move back home to Three Rivers, where he could apply his knowledge in a way that would benefit his hometown.

Prior to joining the Commercial-News sales team, George took up work as a department supervisor for Harding's Market, and joined the Three Rivers Downtown Development Authority, as well as various other organizations.

"Coming back to Three Rivers was a decision I made based on my passion to improve my hometown,” George said. “Throughout my travels, my pride for this city continued to grow everyday. There is something to be said about the amount of appreciation I gained for Three Rivers while living in cities all over the US.