Meek’s Mill Garden Club awards Beautification Award

By Angie Birdsall

Jill and Andy Seman, who live on US-131, north of Constantine were awarded the Meek’s Mill Garden Club Beautification Award for August.

The Semans have lived in their home, which sits on a little over an acre for 30 years. Jill said she became heavily involved in gardening ten years ago.

“I’ve always had a vegetable garden because I like canning. When the kids were little it was too time-consuming to grow anything but vegetables,” she said. “When we added the deck onto the back of our house, a friend of ours gave us some perennials before he moved to Canada.”

Jill has both annuals and perennials, fruit trees, many bird-related items, solar lights and a sundial.

“I notice a lot of monarch butterflies and hummingbirds, and goldfinches like the sunflowers,” she said.

She plants flowers and vegetables together with her mother-in-law.

“My mother-in-law Janet is a wonderful gardener, and she grows them together. She’s my inspiration,” she said.

Jill grows herbs because she “likes the smell.” She gives sage to friends who use it for cooking.

A variety of tomatoes and cucumbers grow in raised beds.

“We have a bumper crop. I set them out by the road with a ‘free’ sign for people who drive by to help themselves,” she said.

Jill’s favorite vegetable, both to grow and eat, is okra. She said it is because she has “Southern roots.”

Plants that look “tropical” are among her favorites.

“I just like the look. I have SunPatiens, castor bean, sun patience and angel’s trumpet. I took angel’s trumpet, which has large fragrant flowers, to the library at Constantine High School for them to enjoy,” she said.

Watering takes a couple of hours. “I couldn’t do it without Andy. He’s the chief waterer. We have a sprinkling system, but he also hand waters. We’ve been watering a lot since we haven’t had much rain,” Jill said.

Next week she will begin collecting seeds to plant next year.

“I am always working in the yard,” she said. “We love it. It’s perfect for us.”

Meek’s Mill Garden Club gives the beautification award to a home or business that they feel improves the community, and the sign remains in the winner’s yard for a month.

Angie Birdsall is a freelance writer who primarily covers Constantine.