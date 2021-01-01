MDOT to hold open house for US-131 business route project in Constantine

CONSTANTINE — The Michigan Department of Transportation announced they will be hosting an open house next month to discuss a potential project on the US-131 business route in Constantine.

The open house, which will be held Tuesday, Feb. 4 from 6-8 p.m. at the Constantine Village Office on 115 White Pigeon St., will discuss the possibility of reducing the US-131 Business Route bridge on Washington Street over the St. Joseph River from four lanes to two lanes.

According to MDOT, the lane reduction would be part of a planned US-131 business route road and bridge reconstruction project in the village slated for 2021, and may include reducing the width of the bridge, as well as the number of lanes north of the bridge from four lanes to three lanes. The project would begin near Stears Road and end at Spring Street.

MDOT representatives will be in attendance at the open house, and Constantine residents and business owners are invited to attend.

