MDOT changes classification for M-86 in Centreville, Three Rivers

CENTREVILLE — Michigan Department of Transportation Operations Engineer Alissa K. Hubbell joined State Sen. John Proos and State Rep. Aaron Miller Monday at the St. Joseph County Courthouse to announce a change in classification for portions of M-86 in Centreville and Three Rivers.

The stretch of M-86 from Industrial Parkway to Shimmel Road in Centreville, and a portion of M-86 from West Michigan Avenue to Lutz Road in Three Rivers, are now classified as “all-season” roads, after formerly being designated as “seasonally restricted.”

MDOT had previously denied a request to change the classification of M-86 through Centreville to Class A, which would have given the road the “all-season” designation. Monday’s announcement means that large trucks traveling in Centreville will now have access to Shimmel Road when frost laws are in effect.

Both Proos and Miller said they were happy with MDOT’s decision regarding M-86 in Centreville and Three Rivers, after both worked closely with MDOT to reach a compromise.

Miller said the classification of M-86 in Centreville has been the question he most frequently receives when attending meetings in Centreville, and the change in classification will make Centreville “that much more marketable” to incoming industries.

“This is huge for Centreville; it’s probably the number one thing that can change that could open up tons of new opportunities,” Miller said. “It’s just great that this road block, literally, is going to get taken out and now it’s going to be that much more marketable to any industry that wants to come in. So, it’s perfect.”

Proos said after meeting with the Centreville DDA and the St. Joseph County Road Commission over the last several months, “it was clear there had to be a solution found that would solve the problem of being landlocked during the seasonal restrictions that makes it virtually impossible to sell the properties for business and job growth in Centreville.

“This solution, while not everything we wanted, is far greater than we could have hoped for, with great cooperation from MDOT.”

