MDOC: Recidivism rate lowest in state history

As the Three Rivers city commission debates over whether it will adopt a parolee group housing ordinance, the State of Michigan is currently experiencing its lowest recidivism rate in state history, according to the Michigan Department of Corrections.

MDOC, which currently houses approximately 38,000 prisoners across the state, has a 28.1 percent recidivism rate among its former inmates, which firmly places Michigan among the Top 10 states in the nation in that category.

In an interview with the Commercial-News Monday, Chris Gautz, public information officer for the Michigan Department of Corrections, credited Michigan’s lower rate of reoffenders to the education and training provided to those individuals while they’re in prison, as well as the support provided to them during the first 30 to 90 days following their release. Gautz said those first 90 days are “crucial” as a parolee attempts to reintegrate into society, and living in a structured environment, getting a job, and receiving support from family or from members of the community they live in can be the difference between recidivism and long term success.

Please see Tuesday's print or e-edition for full article.

