McLeod Chiropractic holds annual food drive

THREE RIVERS — McLeod Chiropractic Center of Three Rivers held its 36th annual food drive Friday.

Considered to be one of the biggest food drive in the city, outside of the United States Postal Service’s annual Stamp Out Hunger food drive, patients who made a donation of food or cash during the chiropractic center’s business hours received a free adjustment.

In total, the office raised $680 and collected more than 1,600 food items, all of which went to the Three Rivers Food Site in downtown Three Rivers, and had 180 patients get free adjustments.

While Dr. Gary McLeod, the owner of the center, said they received fewer donations this year than in previous years, it was still a great thing to have so many donations to the Food Site.

“It’s good; it’s nice to be able to contribute and help people out,” McLeod said. “We look forward to it every year. It’s a rewarding thing to do and our patients like doing it.”

