McLeod Chiropractic: Helping patients one adjustment at a time

THREE RIVERS — Dr. Gary McLeod said he was motivated to become a chiropractor for an interesting reason: a bout of psoriasis he had as a kid.

“I was probably about 9 or 10 years old at the time, my mom and dad took me to a lot of different places: Henry Ford Hospital, University of Michigan Hospital, nothing happened,” McLeod said. “Thank goodness, one night at the dinner table, my dad says, ‘try a chiropractor.’ I did, and I was at Michigan State at the time, studying nutrition, so I said I’ll finish my 4-year nutrition degree, and head to chiropractic college.”

McLeod went on to graduate from Michigan State, and then graduate with honors from Palmer College of Chiropractic in Davenport, Iowa, with his Doctor of Chiropractic degree in 1981. Since 1981, he has been the owner and main chiropractor at McLeod Chiropractic, located at 1107 W. Broadway St. in Three Rivers.

Originally, McLeod said, their office was located on South Main Street, but after a few years, he said they “outgrew” their original building, and moved into their current location in 1986.

Both McLeod and Dr. Nathaniel Weiss, who has been with McLeod Chiropractic since May, specialize in adjusting the spine to correct nerve interference. Weiss said there’s a good deal that goes into adjustments.

“We look for areas of misalignment. We find that through x-ray, thermography and physical examination. Then once we have honed in on the areas of interference or subluxation, then we can work on correcting them with adjustments,” Weiss said.

McLeod said his center takes care of a lot of conditions for people both young and old. They include normal conditions, such as headaches, neck pain, back pain, leg pain, but also many things that people might not associate with chiropractic conditions, such as asthma, allergies, and ear infections, which McLeod said is common in younger children.

All of these conditions, McLeod said, all have to do with how the brain, spinal cord and nerves work together. He said in order to function at 100 percent, there has to be “100 percent” nerve flow from the brain to the spine and the nerves. If a bone in the spinal cord, known as vertebrae, moves out of place, McLeod said, it can irritate or put pressure on the nerve, disrupting the flow of communication.

“The easiest one to understand is pain, numb or tingling in the arm,” McLeod said. “It’s caused normally by a pinched nerve in the neck. A vertebrae has moved out of alignment in the neck, choking off life into the arm, causing the arm to have symptoms. So, as a chiropractor, we’re going to adjust what’s wrong. If this numbness or tingling in the hand is caused by a pinched nerve in the neck, we’re going to adjust the neck to un-pinch the nerve so the brain can tell the arm how to be normal again.”

McLeod said many chiropractic offices in the area use different methods that generally get results, and that people would benefit from getting an adjustment by a chiropractor. However, what he said makes his office unique is the method they use for adjustments: the Activator Methods technique.

“That method’s been around for 55 years, and I happen to be one of the instructors. The activator is a handheld adjusting instrument, which delivers a very precise, controlled, painless adjustment,” McLeod said. “By doing that, we get excellent results in a very reasonable amount of time.”

McLeod said his office prides itself in same-day service, and try to limit patients’ time in their office to 15 minutes.

Along with helping people through adjustments at their office, McLeod Chiropractic also helps people throughout the community. One of the biggest things they have done during the holiday season over the years is their annual food drive, which happens just before Christmas.

“We’ll have patients that donate, basically, cases of food in exchange for a free adjustment,” McLeod said. “The Three Rivers Food Site tells us they have two major food drives: ours and the post office, and we do pretty darn well with it.”

McLeod’s commitment to community comes from the fact that he and his wife have lived in Three Rivers for the last 38 years, and he said they both “just love it” in town.

“We’ve raised three daughters who are now adults. It was a great place for the kids to grow up, and the school system did a fine job for them, and they went on to college,” McLeod said. “It’s home, and it fits us.”

McLeod Chiropractic is open Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays from 9 a.m. to noon and 2:30 to 6 p.m., and Tuesdays and Thursdays from 2:30 to 6 p.m.

