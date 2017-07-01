Mayuiers receives top Lion award

District 11-B2 of the Michigan Lions held its 41st Annual Convention March 24 and 25 in Holland, Mich. Lion Barb Stutesman was elected as Vice District Governor Elect. She will serve as District Governor from July 1, 2017 — June 30, 2018. Immediate Past District Governor Jeff Mayuiers received a John Noel Fellowship from the Lions of Michigan Service Foundation along with also being elected to serve as a Trustee on their Board for 2017-2019. This award is the highest award possible in the State from the Foundation. Three Rivers Club President and Cabinet Secretary Lion Julie Mayuiers received a Presidential Certificate of Appreciation for her dedication and service to the District this past year. This is the fourth highest award given out by the International President. Also, Stutesman, Mayuiers and Mayuiers received Guiding Lions Certificates for completing this course earlier this year. This allows them to assist in setting up new clubs as well as guide those clubs that may need assistance.