Mayor expresses concerns over ‘excessive towing’ in Three Rivers

THREE RIVERS — Three Rivers mayor Tom Lowry said he is concerned with “excessive towing” in Three Rivers and its unintended consequences during the city commission meeting on Tuesday, Oct. 3.

Lowry said he recently spoke with St. Joseph County District Court Judge Jeffrey Middleton about towing in Three Rivers, and learned that “excessive towing” can lead to low-income families forfeiting their vehicles because the fees associated with towing can surpass the value of a car.

“We have a policy in this city when somebody is stopped and an arrest is made by the police, or with an accident, we have a policy that many times (results in the) car (being) towed. It has to be towed if alcohol or drugs are involved, there are many (reasons) why that car needs to be towed to get it off the streets,” Lowry said.

“Then there are times where we have discretion and I would ask this commission to give direction to the staff because the unintended consequence of this, and these are Judge Middleton’s words, at least one car a week is lost (for) a poor family.”

Lowry said after a car is towed, the family must pay a towing fee and usually a daily fee at the towing garage, and “very quickly, I mean literally within a week, it could surpass a $1,000.”



Please see Thursday's print or e-edition for full article.