Maxwell named Fabius head of maintenance

FABIUS TOWNSHIP — The Fabius Township Board on Wednesday, Jan. 11 appointed township trustee Cliff Maxwell as head of maintenance.

He has been helping out with township hall maintenance for the past couple of years, but this allows the money he is paid for maintenance to be reflected in his pension, similar to how other board members’ pay for the additional responsibilities they take on are reflected in their pensions.

“It’s just a few hours a week, but everything adds up,” supervisor John Kroggel said.

Kroggel noted that before Maxwell stepped up, maintenance was “kind of hit or miss” with former trustee Jim O’Neill always needing to track someone down to do the work.

