Matchbox race

Luke Platz gets ready to race his Matchbox car as Courtney Bennett gives him instructions on Saturday, March 18 at Centreville Elementary School. Members of the Fish Lake Bible Church (FLBC) in Sturgis raced Matchbox cars on a computerized track for prizes, a FASCAR “Word of Life Ministry” rally. FLBC associate pastor David Marshall, and Ken Dady, area missionary for Word of Life local church ministries in Western Michigan, gave evangelistic messages following the rally. Trophies, refreshments and gift bags were given to participants.

Photo provided by Angie Birdsall