Master’s Promise

Hannah Sancricca, Katelyn Montgomery and Rachel Sancricca, members of the musical group “Master’s Promise,” performed on Sunday, Aug. 27 at the Three Rivers Bible Church. Members from five churches attended the event: the Mottville Bible Church, First Baptist Church of Newberg (Poe’s Corners,) Bethany Chapel, Porter Baptist Church and Howardsville Gospel Chapel. Master’s Promise is currently a Top 5 finalist for Favorite New Artist in “Singing News,” a southern gospel magazine.
Photo provided by Angie Birdsall

