Children at Three Rivers Bible Church performed “Mary Remembers” on Sunday, Dec. 18. In the play, both a young and old Mary, the mother of Jesus, remembers and tells once more the wondrous story of how Jesus was born. Pastor Chuck Steiner said, “Christmas is about Jesus dying for you, so you will have everlasting life. It is about perfect love, which you receive when you accept Jesus as your personal savior.” Christmas carols were sung and refreshments served after the play.