Martins joins Three Rivers Health as new family medicine physician

THREE RIVERS — Jonathan Martins, MD, has joined the medical team at Three Rivers Health as a family medicine physician. He is providing services to patients at Family Wellness of Three Rivers Health located at 655 South Erie Street, Three Rivers.

Martins is accepting new patients for same day appointments now. You may call 273-6949 to schedule an appointment

As a primary care physician, Martins provides enthusiasm, knowledge and communication skills to provide a better caring environment for his patients. He provides medical services to patients of all ages.

“I work together with my patients as a team to improve their health,” Martins said.

He completed residency at University of Illinois College of Medicine, Rockford, Department of Family Medicine and earned his medical degree from the Windsor University School of Medicine. Martins is board certified by the American Board of Family Medicine.

When he is not caring for patients, Martins enjoys running, traveling, photography, basketball, baseball and table tennis.