Martin Luther King Jr. Observance

Approximately 35 people braved single-digit temperatures last year to march from Three Rivers City Hall to First Presbyterian Church as part of the Three Rivers Area Faith Community’s “Solidarity in Diversity: Martin Luther King Celebration.” This year’s event will begin at Three Rivers City Hall at 5 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 20, where attendees will march through downtown and to First Presbyterian Church at 320 N. Main St. A meal will be served, after which a service will be held challenging those in attendance “to continue the legacy of Martin Luther King, Jr.” The service will feature keynote speaker and Pastor Barbara Brown from Grant Chapel in Three Rivers, as well as the reading of select works from local poets like Aundrea Brown, and music from DJ Mitchie Moore, The Brandenburg Concert, and New Jerusalem Choir. The Ambassadors for Christ Praise Dancers are also scheduled to perform.