Martell Realty to expand with new downtown location

THREE RIVERS — On Friday, Dec. 8, Three Rivers Downtown Development Authority’s board of directors approved Martell Realty’s R2 grant application totaling $10,000, in order to assist in the company’s expansion project.

The R2 grant is a 51 percent match to Martell Realty’s private contributions. Brokers and owners of Martell Realty, Heather Martell and her father Rob Martell, were present during the meeting. Heather said the company was in need of a larger space as more agents continued to join their team, therefore, the father-daughter duo decided to purchase a new location at 8 N. Main St.

“I see the momentum that is happening downtown. I had the privilege of working on the promotions committee for several years and I see a lot of great things happening. We enjoy being downtown, we enjoy participating in all of the events and activities and having a space to do that,” Heather said. “So when the opportunity came up to purchase that building across from where we are, we took it. There is a lot that goes into it but we want to make that space the best it can be, to also help with the revitalization of downtown.”



Please see Saturday's print or e-edition for full article.