Marshall responds to GSRP situation

CENTREVILLE — St. Joseph County Intermediate School District superintendent Barbara Marshall has responded to an article about the Constantine school board meeting and that district’s concerns about having their Great Start Readiness Program slots taken from them.

“There was an article in both the Sturgis and Three Rivers papers regarding GSRP, and I think some errors were made in it, maybe things were said a little prematurely. We don’t exactly know what the slot situation is going to be, the superintendents will start receiving that information tomorrow (March 21), when we look at next year. From the background we know, the state department said things are changing as far as allocations and how they will be calculated, (to the ISD) and then that’s going to be a trickle down to the local districts. But just to note that Constantine in particular is not losing their programs that they presently have, at this point they’re not in a position to gain programs until we start have the discussions tomorrow. When we look at the data and see how things are shifting around, one district may not need programs that they presently have and so those programs will be available to districts that have students that are underserved.”

