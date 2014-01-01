Marching around America

THREE RIVERS — Over the summer Three Rivers High School alumnus Chase Dechnik (Class of 2014) took his snare drum and marching talents across the country with Jersey Surf, Drum and Bugle Corps, a “World Class competitive junior drum and bugle corps.”

Dechnik, who was also a member of the TRHS Marching Band and Western Michigan University Marching Band, said performing with Jersey Surf is like “the Olympic level of marching,” the highest level.

“I’ve done a lot of drumming, it is just something I will always love and enjoy and for me this is like the highest level of drum marching arts, it is the equivalent to if you want to compete in the highest level in figure skating or anything like that you’d go to the Olympics. That is the highest level of athletic competition in the world. This is essentially the Olympic level for marching music,” Dechnik said.

At the age of 21, Dechnik competed in his “workout” with Jersey Surf, “meaning it was my first season having ever done it, but it was also my last season ever to do it.” After turning 21, applications are no longer accepted by any world-class corps. He said he has known about the opportunity since his sophomore year in high school, but at first he was intimidated and didn’t apply, until last November when he pushed himself to fill out an application.



Please see Thursday's print or e-edition for full article.

