(From left) St. Joseph County Commissioner Dennis Allen, St. Joseph County Commission on Aging Secretary/Treasurer Chuck Thompson, Driver Fernando Garcia, Colon Village President Diane Downs and SJCCOA Executive Director Tim Stoll stand by one of seven “Meals on Wheels” trucks on Friday, March 24 before they delivered meals to seniors all across St. Joseph County as part of the 15th annual “March for Meals Community Champions Week.” Stoll said about 500 meals would be delivered Friday. Through the SJCCOA’s Meals on Wheels program, nutritionally balanced cold and hot meals are delivered to homebound seniors Monday through Friday. Drivers check to make sure the senior is not in need of any additional assistance.

Commercial-News/Alek Frost