Thurston Woods Village residents competed in a March Madness style tournament over the course of two weeks, culminating with a 30-16 victory for S & S Activity over the Red Giants in the championship game on Thursday, March 23 in Sturgis. #1, Red Giants players (from left) Leonard, Marlene and Maxine watch their teammate Velma (far right) take a shot. #2, Jessie (far left) takes a shot during the championship game, as her S & S Activity teammates (from left) David, Wilbur and Joanna look on. Sandy coached S & S Activity, and Tami coached the Red Giants.

Commercial-News/Alek Frost