Marcellus man struck, killed by train

MARCELLUS — On the morning of Thursday, Sept. 14 the Cass County Sheriff’s Department responded to a pedestrian vs. train crash in the Village of Marcellus.

Upon arrival to the scene, 27-year-old Logan Glenn Lamons of Marcellus, was found deceased.

According to witnesses, Lamons was walking on the sidewalk, southbound on Burney Street, and looking down at something.

Witnesses report the railroad gates were down, the gate bell and red signals were blinking, and the train was signaling its horn in excess to gain the attention of Lamons, who appears to have been distracted by music playing through his ear buds, when he stepped into the path of an Eastbound CNN train.

The train activated its emergency brake and was able to come to a stop 1 1/4 miles from the crossing.

Assisting agencies were the Michigan State Police, Marcellus Fire and Ambulance, and the CNN Railroad Police Authority.

This report remains under investigation.