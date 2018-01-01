Marcellus man dies after falling into brush fire last week

MARCELLUS — A brush fire led to the death of 75-year-old Larry Misel of Marcellus and the hospitalization of his wife, 69-year-old Patricia Misel, on Friday, March 23 near M-216 and Chamberlain Road in Marcellus.

Larry and Patricia were burning brush and leaves when Larry fell into the flames. He was unable to bring himself to his feet and was later pronounced dead at the scene with thermal injuries. Patricia suffered burns to her legs and hands after attempting to pull Larry out of the fire. She was transported to Borgess Hospital in Kalamazoo and was released the following day to be at home with family.

D/Sgt. Todd Petersen of the Michigan State Police Marshall Post reported that Larry suffered with a history of falls and weak upper body strength due to medical problems. Larry was referred to use a walker, but did not have it during the controlled burn.

Troopers from Michigan State Police Niles Post were called to the scene of the accident around 2 p.m. last Friday. The Marshall Post assisted at the scene.

Samantha May can be reached at 279-7488 ext. 23 or sam@threeriversnews.com