Marcellus man airlifted following car vs. tree crash

WAYNE TOWNSHIP — On Sunday, Jan. 28, at approximately 1:49 a.m., the Cass County Sheriff’s office was called to a crash on Lawrence Road near Marcellus Highway in Wayne Township.

The driver, Terance Hartzell, 23, of Marcellus, was driving south on Lawrence Road when he swerved to avoid a small animal that ran across the road. Hartzell then left the roadway losing control and hitting a tree.

Hartzell was airlifted for his injuries by AirCare to Bronson Hospital in Kalamazoo. Hartzell was wearing a seat belt during the crash. Alcohol is not believed to be a factor in this accident. This incident is still under investigation.

Assisting agencies were the Wayne Township Fire Department, PrideCare Ambulance, and AirCare.

Please see Monday’s Commercial-News print or e-edition for the full article.