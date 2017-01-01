Marcellus has depth, talent, chemistry for SW-10 title run

MARCELLUS — Rewriting the school record books is one of Marcellus’ top goals this volleyball season as they step into the new Southwest 10 Conference.

“We want to be one of the top teams challenging for a conference title in the first year of the Southwest 10. We also want to bring home some Saturday tournament hardware, challenge for a district title and set some new Marcellus records for success,” said Tony Hooley, who enters his 16th season coaching varsity volleyball, including five years at Marcellus.

Marcellus returns six players off a team that finished 29-16-8 last season, including a 5-0 mark and second straight Southwestern Athletic Conference Central Divisional championship. The Lady Wildcats were also Marcellus Tournament and Marcellus Quad champions.

Returning for her fourth season on Marcellus’ varsity is senior setter and captain Madison Fisher.



