Marcellus drops football opener

DECATUR — The Marcellus varsity football team dropped a 28-24 Southwest 10 Conference game at Decatur in the season opener last Thursday.

Peyton Ebeling caught a nine-yard touchdown pass from Erik Mroczek and the Raiders added the two-point conversion for a 8-0 lead after the first quarter.

The Raiders (1-0) made it 16-0 early in the second stanza on Brad Mroczek’s 21-yard scoring dash. The two-point conversion was good.

Marcellus cut its deficit to 16-8 by halftime on Kaeler Stafne’s 11-yard TD reception from Trevor Henry and the Wildcats added the conversion.

Decatur’s Collin Warkentein hauled in a 62-yard scoring toss from Erik Mroczek and the Raiders added the conversion to extend their lead to 22-8 early in the third period.

