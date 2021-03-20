Maple Syrup Festival begins at Maple Row Sugarhouse

JONES — The first maple festival in the state of Michigan begins today.

Maple Row Sugarhouse in Jones is hosting its annual Maple Festival beginning this weekend, March 20 and 21, and continuing next weekend, March 27 and 28. The festival will be held at their main location at 12646 Born St.

Saturday times will be from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Sunday times will be from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The four-day festival will feature a little bit of everything maple-related: A variety of food items available from maple pancakes and maple sausage to maple cotton candy and maple ice cream, as well as a maple brat and baked bean lunch every day at noon. While attending the event is free, tickets for the pancake breakfast are available for purchase on the event’s website, www.michiganmaplefestival.com.

There will also be activities available for the entire family, including a 17th century French colonial maple camp demonstrating how maple sugar was made in those days, tours of the sugar house, a pancake eating contest on Sundays, workshops on making maple cream and maple candy nuts on Saturdays, horse-drawn carriage rides on Saturdays and a Civil War re-enactment on the first weekend.

The main theme of the festival, Maple Row co-owner Christy Olson said, is education.

“We want to educate people on where maple syrup comes from, what it is, how to use it, and that maple syrup actually tastes good,” Olson said. “I’ve heard a lot of people say they won’t try maple syrup because it doesn’t taste good. I ask if they’ve tried ours, and once they try a sample of ours, then they like it.”

Olson said it was great to be the first festival held in 2021, as well as one other tidbit.

“We’re also the first harvest of the year for the farmers too, so that’s cool.”

Olson said as far as health and safety precautions for the event, Maple Row will do “what we need to do on our end” to keep people safe and healthy with the pandemic continuing. Overall, though, she said there are many reasons why the event is a fun one, year in and year out.

“It’s full of sweetness, it’s a great place for families to come and gather and everybody to be outside and enjoy God’s nature and enjoy something that God’s given us to glorify Him,” Olson said. “Maple syrup is a food source we can use, and that’s just exciting to be able to share that with people.”

Attendees, Olson said, can expect a good time for everyone involved.

“They can expect good food, and you’ll learn a lot about where your food comes from,” Olson said. “It’s just a good time for the whole family.”

Robert Tomlinson can be reached at 279-7488 ext. 23 or robert@threeriversnews.com.