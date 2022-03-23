Maple Row's maple festival has strong first weekend

JONES — The maple syrup is flowing once again, and Maple Row Sugarhouse in Jones is celebrating with its annual Maple Festival.

The first of two weekends of the ninth annual festival were held this past weekend at the sugarhouse’s location at 12646 Born St., with the second and final weekend being held Saturday, March 26 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Sunday, March 27 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

“It’s a festival to celebrate the maple season,” Maple Row co-owner Christy Olson said. “It’s celebrating everything great about maple and bringing in spring.”

Plenty of activities occurred on the first weekend, including a demonstration on making maple candied nuts, a talent show, a pancake eating contest, as well as other activities that will return this weekend. Those activities include sugarhouse tours, maple syrup tasting, a pancake and sausage breakfast and lunch, living history re-enactments of how maple syrup was made in the past, a petting farm, and a number of children’s activities.

This coming weekend will feature a demonstration on making maple cream, horse-drawn carriage rides, performances by the Burkett Puppet Show, and an activity called the Maple Olympics, where a $50 gift card to Maple Row goes to first place.

“You get a team of four to six people, and you’re going to have eight tasks to complete, and we have a first, second and third place prize for that,” Olson said.

As for the actual maple syrup, plenty of products are available for sale during the festival, including their maple syrup, maple sausage, maple cotton candy, and other food and accessory items.

The first weekend, attendance-wise, went well for Maple Row, contrasting an off-and-on rain event on Saturday with a bright and sunny Sunday.

“We had some people that came out [on Saturday] and really enjoyed it. We were able to bring our re-enactors in and people were still able to enjoy some of the activities even though it rained,” Olson said.

Olson said this year’s maple syrup harvest at Maple Row has been on par with last year’s, estimating they will have close to 2,000 gallons of maple syrup from this year’s batch.

“It’s been going good, and the season is actually coming to a close with all the warm weather. The sap has slowed down and we’re getting ready to end our season,” Olson said. “It hasn’t been too bad, it could be a little better and we could’ve seen more of the freezing and thawing, but we’re thankful and happy.”

Olson also mentioned the sugarhouse’s School Day event coming up this Friday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., which is an open day at the sugarhouse for homeschool families and local schools, guided with the use of a scavenger hunt.

Overall, Olson said the Maple Festival is fun for every age, and is something everyone will enjoy.

“Seeing families come out and enjoy themselves, enjoy good food and enjoy time together as families makes this fun every year. It’s a great family event,” Olson said. “A great family event is what we’re going for.”

