Man sought after fleeing deputies

BURR OAK TOWNSHIP — St. Joseph County sheriff’s deputies are investigating a wanted subject that fled from them on Monday, Feb. 6. Deputies were originally dispatched to the area of Kelly Road near Carpenterson Road for several suspicious vehicles in the area. While making contact with the involved vehicles, one of the drivers, Corey Robert Roggow, fled from deputies into a wooded area on foot.

Deputies attempted to locate Roggow with the assistance of a Michigan State Police K9, but were unsuccessful. Deputies were also assisted by Sturgis Police.

Roggow was determined to have multiple outstanding warrants for his arrest out of St. Joseph County as well as a suspended license.

Roggow is known to frequent the Burr Oak area. He is described as a 36-year-old white male, 6’3”, 200 lbs with brown hair, green eyes, and a goatee.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Roggow is asked to contact St. Joseph County Central Dispatch at 467-4195.