Man shot and killed in Flowerfield Twp.

FLOWERFIELD TOWNSHIP — One man is dead following a shooting on South Street near Flowerfield Road in Flowerfield Township early Thursday morning, according to the St. Joseph County Sheriff’s Department.

Some time around 3 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 14, a 42-year-old male semi truck driver, who has yet to be identified, was shot and killed. Deputies were originally told that a suspect had fled the scene in a stolen vehicle but the initial investigation determined that was not the case.

As of press time Thursday no suspects were in custody and the incident remained under investigation. The Commercial-News will have more information in the coming days as it becomes available.

