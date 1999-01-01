Man severely injured in accident

MENDON TOWNSHIP — A 20-year-old Centreville man was severely injured in a motorcycle/car crash Saturday, Feb. 18 at 3:23 p.m., according to the Michigan State Police Marshall Post, White Pigeon Detachment.

A 2001 Kawasaki Vulcan, driven by Russell McKeehan III was southbound on Nottawa Road at Simpson Road, when a1999 Jeep Cherokee, driven by a 41-year-old Mendon woman whose name was not released, turned in front of the motorcycle.

McKeehan was not wearing a helmet, and was flown to Borgess Hospital in Kalamazoo by West Michigan AirCare for treatment of life threatening injuries.

The crash remains under investigation.

Mendon Fire, LifeCare Ambulance, St. Joseph County Sheriff’s Department and the Mendon Police Department assisted at the scene.