Man injured in single vehicle accident

CASS COUNTY — The Cass County Sheriff’s Department responded to a single vehicle personal injury accident on Worrell St just east of US-12 around 6:15 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 12.

The driver of the vehicle, Joseph Regenos, 29, of Niles was driving westbound on Worrell when he misjudged the curve, lost control of his vehicle, hit a utility pole, and flipped multiple times coming to rest off the road in a ditch. Regenos was injured in the crash and taken to South Bend Memorial by SMCAS Ambulance.

Alcohol and drug use does not appear to be a factor in this crash and seat belt use is unknown.

Assisting agencies on scene included SMCAS Ambulance, Niles Charter Township Fire Department, Pokagon Tribal Police, and AEP Power Company.