Man fatally shot near Western Michigan University campus

KALAMAZOO (AP) — A 21-year-old man has been fatally shot in Kalamazoo near Western Michigan University’s campus.
WOOD TV and MLive.com report that police found the man about 2:15 a.m. Saturday. He later died at a hospital and police say he is not believed to have been a student at the school.
Witnesses told investigators the shooting occurred during a fight and that another man ran away after firing the shot. No arrests were made as of Saturday morning.

