Man dies in Leonidas Twp. house fire

LEONIDAS TOWNSHIP — A man died in a structure fire in the 31000 block of Depot St. in Leonidas Township on Saturday night, according to the St. Joseph County Sheriff’s Department.

Deputies were dispatched to the structure fire approximately 8 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 27. According to authorities the residence was found to be fully involved upon the arrival of the fire department, and after the fire was extinguished and firefighters were able to safely enter the residence, a deceased male was discovered.

Both the fire and death remain under investigation by the Michigan State Police Fire Marshall’s Office and the St. Joseph County Sheriff’s Department.

Assisting the St. Joseph County Sheriff’s Department were the Michigan State Police Fire Marshall’s Office, Leonidas Fire, Mendon Fire, Colon Fire, Athens Fire, Sherwood Fire, LifeCare Ambulance, St. Joseph County Victim Services, Western Michigan University Medical Examiner’s Officer and Eickhoff’s Funeral home.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Sheriff’s Office (269) 467-9045,

Central Dispatch (269) 467-4195 or Crime Stoppers (800) 342-7867