Man dies following rollover crash

BERRIEN COUNTY — According to the Michigan State Police-Niles Post, a 71-year-old Martinsville man died following a rollover crash that occurred Thursday, July 6 at approximately 1:45 p.m. on northbound US 31 near mile marker 1.

Officers arrived on scene to find a single motor vehicle crash with the driver/lone occupant conscious, bleeding from the nose, and pinned inside the vehicle. James Harry Panos, a 71-year-old man from Martinsville, Ind. needed to be extricated from the vehicle by the Bertrand Township Fire Department.

During the extrication, Panos went into cardiac arrest. He was transported to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Speed is not believed to be a factor in the crash. Alcohol and drug use as well as seatbelt use have not been determined at this time and are still under investigation.

The Michigan State Police-Niles Post was assisted by the Berrien County Sheriff’s Department, Buchanan Police Department, Bertrand and Niles Township Fire Departments, and SMCAS Ambulance Service