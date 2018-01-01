Man claims TRPD used excessive force during arrest

Body-cam footage of a Three Rivers Police officer surfaced on Facebook late Sunday evening, and the man who posted it claims it shows police using excessive force prior to his arrest on Monday, Aug. 6, 2018.

Josh Drumm, a 38-year-old Three Rivers resident, posted footage (which can be found at https://bit.ly/2E7CfBq) that shows him being tased by Three Rivers Police before being restrained and handcuffed.

On Aug. 6, around 3 a.m., officers were dispatched to the 600 block of S. Hooker Ave. on a report of domestic assault. During their initial investigation officers learned Drumm had come home early from work that night, discovered a strange car in his driveway, and upon discovering a man in the home, Drumm charged through the front door of the house. In the process of entering the home, the door swung open and struck Drumm’s wife in the face, who had been standing on the other side.

According to Three Rivers Police Chief Tom Bringman, Drumm then rushed pass the doorway and proceeded to assault the man in question. It was at that time Drumm’s wife called the police.

In an interview with the Commercial-News Tuesday, Drumm said he and his wife were having marital problems at the time, and on the night in question he had planned to stay at his mother’s home after he got out of work. Drumm said his plans changed when Drumm’s patient — Drumm worked as a homecare nurse at that time — was taken to the hospital, meaning Drumm no longer had to work and could go home. Drumm said he decided he wanted to see his kids when they woke up in the morning, so he returned home rather than to his mother’s house.

Drumm was later charged with three counts of resisting and obstructing, one count of domestic assault, and one count of assault and battery. Eventually all but one of those charges were dropped. On Sept. 4, 2018 as part of a plea agreement, Drumm pled guilty to one charge of attempted resisting and obstructing, and was sentenced to 12 days in jail, credited for one day served, and six months probation.

The video Drumm posted begins with Drumm exiting his home upon the police’s arrival. Drumm can be heard saying “I’m good” as he walks away from the house. An officer asks for Drumm’s name and after Drumm tells the officer his name, the officer tells Drumm to “take a couple breaths and calm down.”

Drumm proceeds to tell the officer that he found another man with his wife in their bedroom. Seconds later his wife can be heard off camera refuting Drumm’s claim, saying, “he was only in there to hide away from (Drumm).” Drumm proceeds to say, “I saw you,” and takes a step forward before an officer tells Drumm to stop, and asks Drumm to put his hands behind his back.

The same officer repeats the order, except this time the officer uses an expletive, which Drumm took offense to. Drumm puts his hands behind his back, at which point multiple lasers can be seen on Drumm’s back. Drumm then says to the police that there’s “no need to swear at me,” as another officer attempts to put handcuffs on Drumm. Within a matter of seconds Drumm is tased, and falls to ground screaming, as an officer can be heard saying, “Now keep them there and knock it off.”

An officer then says, “Regardless of your emotional situation you don’t get to tell the police what they’re not going to do, do you understand?” The same officer says he asked Drumm to “take a breath and calm yourself.” Drumm then says, while still on the ground, “You swore at me, that’s not appropriate.”

In an interview with the Commercial-News Tuesday, Bringman said the footage posted on Facebook Sunday doesn’t tell the entire story. Bringman said when officers arrived at the scene they could see that Drumm’s wife had “a big mark on her forehead” and “the (other man) got the daylights beat out of him.” After watching the video on Tuesday, Bringman said he only saw one thing his officers should have done differently.

“The only part the officer did wrong was the use of vulgar language, the one word the officer said, and I’ve already counseled the officer about that,” Bringman said.

“I don’t talk that way, never have, never will, and Josh (Drumm) doesn’t either.”

Due to time constraints, this story will continue in Thursday’s edition of the Commercial-News.

Alek Frost can be reached at 279-7488 ext. 22 or alek@threeriversnews.com.