Man charged with felonious assault after wielding machete at Sturgis gas station

STURGIS — A 25-year-old male is currently being lodged at St. Joseph County Jail after attacking two people with a machete at the Meijer Gas Station in Sturgis on Thursday evening, according to the Sturgis Police Department.

Around 11:35 p.m. on Thursday, July 19, officers were dispatched to the Meijer Gas Station located at 1174 S. Centreville Rd. for a felonious assault in progress. While en route, officers were advised by St. Joseph County Central Dispatch that the parties involved were armed with a machete and a crowbar.

Upon arrival officers located a male subject who had sustained a stab wound to his right hand. Moments later the subject was transported to Sturgis Hospital by LifeCare ambulance.

Through further investigation officers learned a second victim was transported to Sturgis Hospital by a private vehicle after also suffering a stab wound. As the investigation into the assault continued, officers learned the suspect was still at the gas station and took the man into custody without incident.

The 25-year-old suspect was then transported to the Sturgis Police Department where he was charged with Felonious Assault Less Than Murder, and is now lodged at the St. Joseph County Jail.

Alek Frost can be reached at 279-7488 ext. 22 or alek@threeriversnews.com.