Man charged with attempted murder following Constantine Twp. home invasion

A 31-year-old Dearborn Heights man will be arraigned on multiple charges, including attempted murder, after forcing his way into a residence in the 62000 block of Youngs Prairie Road in Constantine Township Wednesday, according to the St. Joseph County Sheriff’s Department.

Just after 6:30 a.m. Wednesday, deputies responded to a home invasion in-progress. Initial investigation revealed the suspect, equipped with body armor and “several edged weapons,” forced his way into the home and attacked the occupants inside. According to authorities two occupants sustained severe injuries during the attack but residents of the home were eventually able to subdue their attacker and restrain him until police arrived. Upon arrival deputies took the man into custody without further incident.

The two victims and the suspect were transported to Borgess Hospital in Kalamazoo for treatment of injuries sustained during the attack.

The suspect is currently lodged in St. Joseph County Jail where he awaits arraignment on a multitude of charges including attempted murder, home invasion, several weapon offenses, possessing body armor, and other related charges.

The Constantine Police Department, Three Rivers Police Department, Three Rivers Ambulance, LifeCare Ambulance, Air Care, Constantine Fire Department and Steve’s Towing assisted deputies at the scene.

Alek Frost can be reached at 279-7488 ext. 22

or alek@threeriversnews.com.