Man charged with attempted murder

Held on $500K bond

CENTREVILLE — Rodney Gene Monroe, a 28-year-old male from Kalamazoo, has been charged with one count of attempted murder following an altercation that occurred Monday in Three Rivers, according to St. Joseph County Prosecutor John McDonough.
Monroe is currently being housed in the St. Joseph County Jail with a $500,000 bond.
According to police, an altercation between Monroe and a 34-year-old man named Derick Coley occurred around 5:30 a.m. Monday in a house on South Constantine Street. During the altercation, Monroe allegedly assaulted Coley, cutting his throat.

Please see Wednesday's Commercial News or e-edition for full article.
 

