Man arrested following standoff with police in Mason Twp.

MASON TOWNSHIP — Deputies from the Cass County Sheriff’s Office were called to the scene of reported shooting at a residence in the 16000 block of Mason St. in Mason Township on Sunday.

Upon arrival at approximately 12 p.m., deputies spoke to the wife of the suspect who said her husband had threatened her with a gun and fired the weapon one time inside the residence.

The suspect refused to come out to speak to deputies while many attempts to make contact with him were made. Deputies were advised there were several other weapons inside the residence. The Warrant Service Team was called out for a standoff while more attempts were made to get the suspect to comply.

Several cans of CS gas canisters were administered during the standoff. The suspect was taken into custody and lodged at the Cass County Jail. The man’s name is being withheld at this time until the investigation is completed.

Assisting agencies include Cass County Warrant Service Team, Cass County Marine Division, Dowagiac Police Department, Pokagon Tribal Police Department, Edwardsburg/Ontwa Township Police Department, and SEPSA/Porter Fire and EMS.