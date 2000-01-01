Man arrested after stealing in Three Rivers’ Wal-Mart

THREE RIVERS — The Michigan State Police Marshall Post, White Pigeon Detachment is investigating a traffic stop in conjunction with the Three Rivers Police Department. On Saturday, Dec. 9 at about 4:15 p.m., the Wal-Mart in Three Rivers reported a male suspect leaving the store with two 32-inch flat panel TVs that he did not pay for. They were able to provide the suspect vehicle’s description and license plate number. Troopers with MSP Marshall located the vehicle a few minutes later traveling northbound on US 131 near M216.

The vehicle was being driven by Timothy Lee Moan of Three Rivers. Moan was subsequently arrested. Moan so far has been charged with Possession of Stolen Property, OWI 2nd offense, Possession of Marijuana, Open Intoxicants in a Motor Vehicle, he also had a valid warrant for his arrest, and he was cited for Refusing a Preliminary Breath Test.

The vehicle being driven was a 2000 Ford Explorer that belonged to a friend.

Moan had a blood alcohol level twice the legal limit. He was lodged in the St. Joseph County jail on this date.

Please see Monday’s Commercial-News print or e-edition for the full article.