Man arrested after becoming violent

THREE RIVERS — A 49-year-old Fabius Township man was arrested following an incident Friday, Jan. 20 in the 600 block of Spring Street, according to the Three Rivers Police Department.

Officers were dispatched to a report of a man making entry into a home without permission. They found the suspect in the driveway of the residence; he was taken into custody without incident and no one was hurt in the residence.

Officers discovered that the man had no affiliation with the residence and was unknown to the occupants; he was taken to the Three Rivers Emergency Room for an evaluation after an interview on scene.

During the evaluation process the suspect became violent and resisted officer attempts to keep him at the ER; he was lodged at the county jail on Jan. 21 after being medically cleared for jail.