Man arrested after auto theft attempt

FAWN RIVER TOWNSHIP — A 30-year-old Sturgis man was arrested following an attempted auto theft and trespass complaint, according to the Michigan State Police Marshall Post, White Pigeon Detachment.

On Tuesday, Feb. 21 around 4 p.m., the man came to a residence in the 29000 block of US-12 stating that he worked at a nearby business and wanted to borrow a screwdriver. The resident told the suspect to leave. The suspect left and returned several minutes later. When he did, two residents caught the suspect inside of a 2001 Chrysler Sebring parked behind the residence. The suspect was attempting to start the car with a screwdriver. The residents confronted the suspect and he left on foot toward the nearby business.

Troopers went to that business, The Hillcrest Bar & Grill, located on US-12. The suspect was a new employee. He was detained, questioned and then arrested.

The suspect was charged with Attempted Auto Theft and Trespassing. He was lodged at the St. Joseph County Jail. Alcohol use may have been a factor, according to police.

The suspect’s name is being withheld pending court.