Man arraigned in stabbing death

CASSOPOLIS — Joseph Allan Craigo, 32, of Elkhart, Ind., was arraigned in the 4th District Court in Cassopolis on Tuesday, March 28. Craigo is presently charged with Open Murder in regards to the death of his father on March 27.

Michigan State Police troopers responded to the 16000 block of State Line Road in Mason Township that day and found a 59-year-old man deceased from apparent stab wounds. Craigo was located on scene and was taken into custody.

The case currently remains under investigation.