Man arraigned on charge of open murder

CASSOPOLIS — William L. Henderson, 23, of Elkhart, Ind. was arraigned Thursday, Jan. 12 in Cass County District Court on a charge of open murder in front of Honorable Judge Stacey Rentfrow.

Bond was denied at the request of Cass County Prosecutor Victor Fitz.

This charge carries a potential penalty of mandatory life in prison.

The felony complaint indicates that the offense charged occurred on Jan. 11 at a business located at 19300 Grange St. in Mason Township.

The victim of this incident, Jan Mendez, 24, had lived in the Elkhart, Ind. area as well as Puerto Rico.

Initial reports from police said that Mendez was stabbed in a fight that occurred at work during a break.