Man arraigned on attempted homicide, weapons charges

CENTREVILLE — A Dearborn man was arraigned in St. Joseph County District Court Thursday on several charges related to an incident that occurred Wednesday in Constantine Township.

Robert Leroy Brueck, 31, was arraigned on two counts of attempted homicide, two counts of felon in possession of a weapon, one count of wearing body armor during commitment of a crime, one count of first degree home invasion, and one count of possession of a dangerous weapon.

Brueck’s bond was set at $500,000, and is scheduled for a preliminary examination on June 4.