Malfunctioning air release valve causes SSO

CONSTANTINE — On Monday, July 23 at approximately 10:40 a.m. a malfunctioning air release valve caused a sanitary sewer overflow along US 131 between Withers and Garber roads in Constantine.

Once the release stopped, the area was vectored of obvious liquid and debris by a contractor and covered with hydrated lime as a precautionary measure. No raw sewage was discharged to surface water.

The City of Three Rivers WWTP staff made the required notifications to Michigan Department of Environmental Quality and the Branch-Hillsdale-St. Joseph County Health Department for this event.