Making wishes come true

THREE RIVERS — People sometimes take the little things for granted.

Whether it be a razor, a book, clothes, or even a double cheeseburger, those things that are commonplace and inevitable for some may not necessarily be for others. Some people even wish to have those items with them.

When those wishes get granted, though, it can warm the hearts of the people who needed those items the most.

A group of participants from the local community, as part of the Leadership St. Joseph County Program, made those wishes come true Tuesday for 15 residents at Grace Healthcare in Three Rivers, gifting various items to them as part of a final project with the program.

“Part of the leadership class we’re in is to do a community project,” Teresa Ives, a student in the program, said. “We came up with the idea of doing a Make-A-Wish type of thing, based on wish lists from Grace Healthcare residents, implemented it, and made it happen. It was more of a touching thing to help seniors with their wishes.”

This is the second community project done this year as part of Leadership St. Joseph County. In May, a separate group from the program planted flowers in the courtyard of Bowman Place in Three Rivers. A Menards gift card was donated by the Twin County Probation Center to buy those flowers.

Christy Trammell, President and CEO of the Three Rivers Area Chamber of Commerce and one of the directors of the program, said the program is run through a collaboration between the Three Rivers and Sturgis Chambers of Commerce. It is a nine-month program where students learn and develop leadership skills for use in business and the community. Students graduate at each of the Chambers’ annual dinners after completion of the program.

The idea behind her group granting the seniors’ wishes, Ives said, came from a CBS News report in March on a girl in Arkansas named Ruby, who similarly granted wishes for residents at a nursing home her mom worked at.

“It was a very inspiring story,” Ives said. “Once I saw that, I thought, if one little girl can do something like that, I think us as adults can do something like that too.”

So, to fulfill those wishes, participants helped buy the various items that were on the residents’ lists, including a thermos, pajama pants, a book about cows, an electric razor, blankets, a canvas, a harmonica, and yes, two double cheeseburgers with fries from McDonalds.

Most of the items were purchased by the participants, with help from Walther Farms. Along with the gifts, greeting cards for the residents were made by students of Judson Stemaly’s art class at Norton Elementary, and flowers were gifted and donated by Jesse’s Flower Farm of Centreville.

