Making centerpieces

Sharon Bippus watches Gage West, one of the students in her 5E classroom at Mendon Middle/High School, put finishing touches on his Christmas centerpiece, on Tuesday, Dec. 20. Members of Meek’s Mill Garden Club in Constantine came in to do the project, and provided all materials. Bippus thanked the club for coming in. “Teachers appreciate volunteers,” she said. “These are beautiful. Our students love doing projects, and parents will love to show off what their child has made.” Autumn Taylor and Thea Lowery work as teacher assistants in Bippus’ class.