Make We Merry returns to TRHS stage tonight and Sunday

Robert Tomlinson

Staff Writer

THREE RIVERS — The annual holiday variety show for the Three Rivers Community Players, Make We Merry, returns tonight and Sunday to the Three Rivers High School Performing Arts Center stage.

The show, which has been going on for more than 30 years, features a multitude of community members performing holiday-themed songs and acts.

“This is our annual building fundraiser for the Three Rivers Community Players,” Jennie Miller, who has produced the show for the last five years, said. “This program highlights some of St Joseph County’s amazing talent. I love the variety of ages and backgrounds they come from. In the community choir, we have everybody from high school and middle school age all the way up to those who have been in it for 30 years. It’s a great variety of the community.”

This year’s show includes the Make We Merry Community Choir performing different holiday-themed songs, variety acts Kings of Klutz, Sassy Sisters, Cookie and the Sprinkles and the First Act Improv Group, a variety of soloists, including Three Rivers High School choir director Alex Williams, and the award-winning TRHS drum line. The show will be hosted by Clayton Lyczynski II.

In addition, the Three Rivers Middle School Theatricats will be performing “Let the Sun Shine On” and “Let It Go” from Frozen Jr., the musical based on the popular Disney movie designed for middle school-aged performers. Miller said collaborating with the Theatricats is “amazing.”

“I think it’s an amazing partnership between the Three Rivers Community Players and Three Rivers Community Schools,” Miller said.

Miller said rehearsals went well, and said she has an “excellent team” behind her, including Joyce Griffin, the pianist for the choir, and stage manager Rodney Beam, who she said has been helping with the show for more than 20 years.

Miller said audiences can expect a lot of fun things at this year’s show.

“They will have some really great surprises, and a lot of fun, laughter, and a few serious, quiet moments, too,” Miller said.

Make We Merry will be at the Three Rivers High School Performing Arts Center tonight at 7:30 p.m. and on Sunday, Dec. 8 at 2 p.m. Tickets are $11 for reserved seating and $10 for general admission, and can be purchased at the door, at Beam Sound and Video, or online at trcommunityplayers.org.