Maintaining a natural lakeshore

FABIUS TOWNSHIP —Fabius Township’s Environmental and Wetlands Protection Advisory Committee (EWPAC) invited members of the surrounding lake associations to discuss collaboration to maintain and improve lake and water quality. Chair Mara Kore reported on the meeting to the township’s board on Wednesday, Aug. 8.

She said the group agreed on three focus points, which include managing invasive species, water quality sampling, and educating lake property owners on how to take care and protect their lakeshore.

In regards to invasive species, Kore said some lakes have established a management plan and actually spray herbicide, while others are doing nothing. She hopes together, the lake associations and the EWPAC can identify a “comprehensive approach” to managing invasive species, specifically those that are aquatic.

“They are not dangerous but they upset the natural ecosystem,” she said. “(…) We want to try and keep the border of the lakeshore as natural as possible.”

Following the meeting, she recommended a few practices for lakeshore owners to maintain a natural shore. She advised owners who have a seawall to place rocks or stones before the wall to prevent erosion.

“One of the worst things is when the waves crash up against a vertical wall they erode the shoreline. So rocks, or some kind of natural landscaping around the lake can help prevent that,” she said.

Kore continued and explained that the best method to avoid erosion is to not have a seawall at all and to “allow the land to slope naturally towards the lake.”

“Not mowing all the way up to the lakeshore. If you can leave a buffer strip of about 10 feet or so, and not mow your lawn all the way up to the lake will keep the habitat, and will also prevent geese from liking your lawn,” she said.

Other points she mentioned is to ensure septic tanks are high enough that the contaminated water isn’t leaching into the lake water, and to keep away from pesticides or fertilizers on lawns.

She also told the board that the group discussed water quality testing and monitoring, because again, some lakes have identified a process of testing water regularly, such as Corey Lake, while others have not been consistently testing. Kore said the group discussed hosting a training session, open to the public, on efficient methods of testing water.

Samantha May can be reached at 279-7488 ext. 23 or

sam@threeriversnews.com.